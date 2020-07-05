All apartments in Houston
7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:47 PM

7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN

7608 Shady Villa Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Shady Villa Meadow, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Welcome to 7608 Shady Villa Garden. This exclusive townhome is located in a private, gated community of only 13 homes. Well-appointed throughout, this home offers a stunning island kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE OVENS, gas cooktop, and WARMING DRAWER. Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS on all levels creates a cohesive look. Amazing master suite offers a SEPARATE SITTING ROOM and bedroom with a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is spacious with a large shower, dual sinks, makeup vanity, and soaking tub. You won't believe the size of the master closet...truly amazing! On the top floor is an impressive game room at 19' x 19' that could also be used as a 4th bedroom! The charming rear patio is ideal for grilling and enjoying a glass of wine. Visitor Parking Included! Call and schedule a private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have any available units?
7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have?
Some of 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN offer parking?
Yes, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN offers parking.
Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have a pool?
No, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have accessible units?
Yes, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN has accessible units.
Does 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 SHADY VILLA GARDEN has units with dishwashers.

