patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Welcome to 7608 Shady Villa Garden. This exclusive townhome is located in a private, gated community of only 13 homes. Well-appointed throughout, this home offers a stunning island kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE OVENS, gas cooktop, and WARMING DRAWER. Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS on all levels creates a cohesive look. Amazing master suite offers a SEPARATE SITTING ROOM and bedroom with a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is spacious with a large shower, dual sinks, makeup vanity, and soaking tub. You won't believe the size of the master closet...truly amazing! On the top floor is an impressive game room at 19' x 19' that could also be used as a 4th bedroom! The charming rear patio is ideal for grilling and enjoying a glass of wine. Visitor Parking Included! Call and schedule a private tour today.