755 Bering Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Nicely updated contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath, SECOND FLOOR condo w/detached 1 car garage in small complex. Split bedroom floor plan, each w/en-suite bath. Wonderful front deck & back balcony w/storage closet. Spacious bedrooms w/carpet. Master has 2 walk-in closets & remodeled bath. Easy maintenance laminate flooring in living areas. Kitchen w/SS appliances & NEW FRIDGE. Spacious interior utility room with full-sized washer & dryer, sink and closet. Rent includes water, Xfinity digital cable, & curbside trash pickup 2x/week. Walking distance to Tanglewood park, jogging trails, Trotter YMCA & restaurants. Pets are case by case basis. (Preferably one cat or dog under 30 lbs.; $600 pet deposit of which $350 is nonrefundable.) Landlord's Tenant and Rental Criteria to be provided to all prospective tenants. One year or longer lease term. Available now!