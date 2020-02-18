All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
755 Bering Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:53 PM

755 Bering Drive

755 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

755 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Nicely updated contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath, SECOND FLOOR condo w/detached 1 car garage in small complex. Split bedroom floor plan, each w/en-suite bath. Wonderful front deck & back balcony w/storage closet. Spacious bedrooms w/carpet. Master has 2 walk-in closets & remodeled bath. Easy maintenance laminate flooring in living areas. Kitchen w/SS appliances & NEW FRIDGE. Spacious interior utility room with full-sized washer & dryer, sink and closet. Rent includes water, Xfinity digital cable, & curbside trash pickup 2x/week. Walking distance to Tanglewood park, jogging trails, Trotter YMCA & restaurants. Pets are case by case basis. (Preferably one cat or dog under 30 lbs.; $600 pet deposit of which $350 is nonrefundable.) Landlord's Tenant and Rental Criteria to be provided to all prospective tenants. One year or longer lease term. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Bering Drive have any available units?
755 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Bering Drive have?
Some of 755 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
755 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Bering Drive is pet friendly.
Does 755 Bering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 755 Bering Drive offers parking.
Does 755 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Bering Drive have a pool?
No, 755 Bering Drive does not have a pool.
Does 755 Bering Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 755 Bering Drive has accessible units.
Does 755 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

