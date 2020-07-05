All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7523 Shady Villa Walk

7523 Shadyvilla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous reduction! Great Value! Beautiful townhome in gated Spring Branch enclave. 3 or 4-bdrm w/3.5 baths. Features deep crown moldings, plantation shutters, hardwoods down, recent carpet up. Open floor plan, hi ceilings & lots of light. LR w/granite surround gas log F/P, open to kit w/granite counters, island, gas range, recent refrigerator & dishwasher, opens to small fenced backyard. Great master suite w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, ample closets. Huge 3rd fl game room can be home ofc, media rm or 4th bdrm; has a full bath. All appliances stay; W/D replaced in 2018. Ready now! Photos are from past tenant. Must see this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have any available units?
7523 Shady Villa Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have?
Some of 7523 Shady Villa Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Shady Villa Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Shady Villa Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Shady Villa Walk pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Shady Villa Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Shady Villa Walk offers parking.
Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7523 Shady Villa Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Shady Villa Walk has a pool.
Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have accessible units?
No, 7523 Shady Villa Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Shady Villa Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Shady Villa Walk has units with dishwashers.

