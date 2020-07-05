7523 Shady Villa Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Fabulous reduction! Great Value! Beautiful townhome in gated Spring Branch enclave. 3 or 4-bdrm w/3.5 baths. Features deep crown moldings, plantation shutters, hardwoods down, recent carpet up. Open floor plan, hi ceilings & lots of light. LR w/granite surround gas log F/P, open to kit w/granite counters, island, gas range, recent refrigerator & dishwasher, opens to small fenced backyard. Great master suite w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, ample closets. Huge 3rd fl game room can be home ofc, media rm or 4th bdrm; has a full bath. All appliances stay; W/D replaced in 2018. Ready now! Photos are from past tenant. Must see this one!!