7523 Shady Villa Walk

Amenities
Fabulous reduction! Great Value! Beautiful townhome in gated Spring Branch enclave. 3 or 4-bdrm w/3.5 baths. Features deep crown moldings, plantation shutters, hardwoods down, recent carpet up. Open floor plan, hi ceilings & lots of light. LR w/granite surround gas log F/P, open to kit w/granite counters, island, gas range, recent refrigerator & dishwasher, opens to small fenced backyard. Great master suite w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, ample closets. Huge 3rd fl game room can be home ofc, media rm or 4th bdrm; has a full bath. All appliances stay; W/D replaced in 2018. Ready now! Photos are from past tenant. Must see this one!!