Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning concierge online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport concierge parking online portal

7520 E Maxroy St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.



*** $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! ***



** CURRENTLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 **



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,206

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range



Extras: Come take a look at this recently updated property and do not wait to call it home!! Great location in central North Houston, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include new insulation, sheetrock, and HVAC system. The kitchen features more than enough cabinets as well as lovely recent flooring. Updates baths as well. Carport attached, nice sized backyard and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5744427)