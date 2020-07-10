All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7520 E Maxroy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7520 E Maxroy St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7520 E Maxroy St

7520 East Maxroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7520 East Maxroy Street, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
online portal
7520 E Maxroy St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! ***

** CURRENTLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 **

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,206
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range

Extras: Come take a look at this recently updated property and do not wait to call it home!! Great location in central North Houston, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include new insulation, sheetrock, and HVAC system. The kitchen features more than enough cabinets as well as lovely recent flooring. Updates baths as well. Carport attached, nice sized backyard and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5744427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 E Maxroy St have any available units?
7520 E Maxroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 E Maxroy St have?
Some of 7520 E Maxroy St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 E Maxroy St currently offering any rent specials?
7520 E Maxroy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 E Maxroy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7520 E Maxroy St is pet friendly.
Does 7520 E Maxroy St offer parking?
Yes, 7520 E Maxroy St offers parking.
Does 7520 E Maxroy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 E Maxroy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 E Maxroy St have a pool?
No, 7520 E Maxroy St does not have a pool.
Does 7520 E Maxroy St have accessible units?
No, 7520 E Maxroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 E Maxroy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 E Maxroy St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston