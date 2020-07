Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cae874012 ----

A wonderful 2 bed 1.5 bathroom home located in South Houston. It has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new tile back splash, and fresh paint. It has a spacious outdoor covered patio with brand new ceiling fans, ready for you to escape that summer heat! Call Real Property Management Prestige Today!