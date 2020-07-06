All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7410 Parker Rd.,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7410 Parker Rd.,
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:37 AM

7410 Parker Rd.,

7410 Parker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7410 Parker Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Rent this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Houston! Home has neutral paint throughout, hardwood floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Home has a great floorplan; the master bedroom has it's own bathroom and is separate from the other bedrooms. Spacious backyard and easy access to I-59 are other added perks. Schedule a showing today!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3824962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Parker Rd., have any available units?
7410 Parker Rd., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7410 Parker Rd., have?
Some of 7410 Parker Rd.,'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Parker Rd., currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Parker Rd., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Parker Rd., pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Parker Rd., is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Parker Rd., offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Parker Rd., offers parking.
Does 7410 Parker Rd., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Parker Rd., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Parker Rd., have a pool?
No, 7410 Parker Rd., does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Parker Rd., have accessible units?
No, 7410 Parker Rd., does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Parker Rd., have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Parker Rd., does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston