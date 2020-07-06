7410 Parker Rd.,

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Rent this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Houston! Home has neutral paint throughout, hardwood floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Home has a great floorplan; the master bedroom has it's own bathroom and is separate from the other bedrooms. Spacious backyard and easy access to I-59 are other added perks. Schedule a showing today!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3824962)