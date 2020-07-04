7403 Brompton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous two story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in West University/Medical Center area! Walking distance to medical center shuttle, Braes Bayou jogging trail, shopping, and restaurants. Both upstairs bathrooms just remodeled, new water heater, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint. Windows recently replaced and ceiling fans included. Master bedroom has 4 walk-in closets! Tons of storage throughout. Fresh paint and new tile flooring in downstairs living room with French doors leading to outdoor fully fenced patio area, perfect for grilling! Two reserved covered parking spaces and storage closet just outside of back patio. Basic cable, water, and sewer included. Full sized washer/dryer included. Make this your new home today!