Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:20 PM

7403 Brompton Street

7403 Brompton Road · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Brompton Road, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous two story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in West University/Medical Center area! Walking distance to medical center shuttle, Braes Bayou jogging trail, shopping, and restaurants. Both upstairs bathrooms just remodeled, new water heater, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint. Windows recently replaced and ceiling fans included. Master bedroom has 4 walk-in closets! Tons of storage throughout. Fresh paint and new tile flooring in downstairs living room with French doors leading to outdoor fully fenced patio area, perfect for grilling! Two reserved covered parking spaces and storage closet just outside of back patio. Basic cable, water, and sewer included. Full sized washer/dryer included. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Brompton Street have any available units?
7403 Brompton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 Brompton Street have?
Some of 7403 Brompton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Brompton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Brompton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Brompton Street pet-friendly?
No, 7403 Brompton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7403 Brompton Street offer parking?
Yes, 7403 Brompton Street offers parking.
Does 7403 Brompton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 Brompton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Brompton Street have a pool?
No, 7403 Brompton Street does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Brompton Street have accessible units?
Yes, 7403 Brompton Street has accessible units.
Does 7403 Brompton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 Brompton Street has units with dishwashers.

