734 East 39th Street

734 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 East 39th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great roommate plan; two bedrooms with bathroom in between. Open living area / kitchen. New back deck being added on to the house that will overlook the spacious backyard. Quick and easy access to 610. Close proximity to new Whole Foods. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 East 39th Street have any available units?
734 East 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 734 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 East 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 East 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 734 East 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 734 East 39th Street offer parking?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 734 East 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 East 39th Street have a pool?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 East 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 East 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 East 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 East 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

