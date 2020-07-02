734 East 39th Street, Houston, TX 77022 Independence Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great roommate plan; two bedrooms with bathroom in between. Open living area / kitchen. New back deck being added on to the house that will overlook the spacious backyard. Quick and easy access to 610. Close proximity to new Whole Foods. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 East 39th Street have any available units?
734 East 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 734 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 East 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.