All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 730 Nicholson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
730 Nicholson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Nicholson St

730 Nicholson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

730 Nicholson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/81b32ad0bf ----
Beautiful home located in a gated community along the hike/bike trail near many restaurants, parks & the new Heights Mercantile! This wonderful home features an open floor plan on the second floor with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors & great natural light. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island & stainless appliances. Master retreat w/luxurious en-suite bath & huge walk-in closet. Wired for surround sound & ethernet. Patio on 1st floor is perfect space for a grill! Washer/ Dryer and Fridge stay.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

Fridge Included
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Stainless Appliances
The Heights
Townhome
Washer And Dryer Included
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Nicholson St have any available units?
730 Nicholson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Nicholson St have?
Some of 730 Nicholson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Nicholson St currently offering any rent specials?
730 Nicholson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Nicholson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Nicholson St is pet friendly.
Does 730 Nicholson St offer parking?
No, 730 Nicholson St does not offer parking.
Does 730 Nicholson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Nicholson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Nicholson St have a pool?
No, 730 Nicholson St does not have a pool.
Does 730 Nicholson St have accessible units?
No, 730 Nicholson St does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Nicholson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Nicholson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston