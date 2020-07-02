730 Nicholson St

Amenities

Beautiful home located in a gated community along the hike/bike trail near many restaurants, parks & the new Heights Mercantile! This wonderful home features an open floor plan on the second floor with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors & great natural light. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island & stainless appliances. Master retreat w/luxurious en-suite bath & huge walk-in closet. Wired for surround sound & ethernet. Patio on 1st floor is perfect space for a grill! Washer/ Dryer and Fridge stay.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



