727 Yorkshire Street

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1070
Security Deposit: $870
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,120
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher
Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story DUPLEX home! It's well located in the Colonial Gardens subdivision. Your home comes with a nice sized living room filled with plenty of natural light and built-in shelving. 2 large bedrooms, the Master Bed comes with a walk-in closet! The cute kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops. Stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Electricity, Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash are also included in rent. This beauty has a nice curb appeal and it will lease FAST! Backyard is NOT accessible through tenancy, but your home will ave a SIDE YARD!! DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!
