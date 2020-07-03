All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 727 Yorkshire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
727 Yorkshire Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:07 PM

727 Yorkshire Street

727 Yorkshire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

727 Yorkshire Street, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1070
Security Deposit: $870
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,120
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story DUPLEX home! It's well located in the Colonial Gardens subdivision. Your home comes with a nice sized living room filled with plenty of natural light and built-in shelving. 2 large bedrooms, the Master Bed comes with a walk-in closet! The cute kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops. Stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Electricity, Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash are also included in rent. This beauty has a nice curb appeal and it will lease FAST! Backyard is NOT accessible through tenancy, but your home will ave a SIDE YARD!! DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Yorkshire Street have any available units?
727 Yorkshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Yorkshire Street have?
Some of 727 Yorkshire Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Yorkshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Yorkshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Yorkshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Yorkshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 727 Yorkshire Street offer parking?
No, 727 Yorkshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 Yorkshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Yorkshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Yorkshire Street have a pool?
No, 727 Yorkshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Yorkshire Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Yorkshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Yorkshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Yorkshire Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston