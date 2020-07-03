727 Yorkshire Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1070

Security Deposit: $870

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,120

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: Be the next to call this cute one-story DUPLEX home! It's well located in the Colonial Gardens subdivision. Your home comes with a nice sized living room filled with plenty of natural light and built-in shelving. 2 large bedrooms, the Master Bed comes with a walk-in closet! The cute kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops. Stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Electricity, Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash are also included in rent. This beauty has a nice curb appeal and it will lease FAST! Backyard is NOT accessible through tenancy, but your home will ave a SIDE YARD!! DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!



