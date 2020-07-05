7203 Raton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar

1br/1b - Guest house available for rent. Private side entrance through back yard. The guest house/apartment has a full kitchen with refrigerator, small living and bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful shared backyard.



The guest house is located in the heart of Spring Branch (one of Houston's fastest growing area) which is also located in the city of Houston. The closest grocery stores are Kroger, Walmart and Fiesta Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Katz Coffee and Royal Tea Cafe. Nearby restaurants include BrewWingz, The Branch, Taqueria Arandas, Red Robin. Minutes from popular Marquee Entertainment Center. Close to Karbach Brewery, new local bars and less than 10 minutes to City Center retail and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed



