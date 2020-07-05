All apartments in Houston
7203 Raton St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:17 AM

7203 Raton St

7203 Raton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Raton Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

walk in closets
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Guest House - Property Id: 251370

1br/1b - Guest house available for rent. Private side entrance through back yard. The guest house/apartment has a full kitchen with refrigerator, small living and bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful shared backyard.

The guest house is located in the heart of Spring Branch (one of Houston's fastest growing area) which is also located in the city of Houston. The closest grocery stores are Kroger, Walmart and Fiesta Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Katz Coffee and Royal Tea Cafe. Nearby restaurants include BrewWingz, The Branch, Taqueria Arandas, Red Robin. Minutes from popular Marquee Entertainment Center. Close to Karbach Brewery, new local bars and less than 10 minutes to City Center retail and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251370
Property Id 251370

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Raton St have any available units?
7203 Raton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7203 Raton St have?
Some of 7203 Raton St's amenities include walk in closets, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Raton St currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Raton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Raton St pet-friendly?
No, 7203 Raton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7203 Raton St offer parking?
No, 7203 Raton St does not offer parking.
Does 7203 Raton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Raton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Raton St have a pool?
No, 7203 Raton St does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Raton St have accessible units?
No, 7203 Raton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Raton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Raton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
