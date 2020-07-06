7161 Chasewood Drive

Amenities

carport pool basketball court tennis court carpet

Fort Bend ISD. Gated Community/ 24 hour security on premises, at front entrance. Adorable Townhouse/ Condo floorplan/ attached multi home complex. 2 story- 3 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath home. Downstairs has half bathroom, and 2 living spaces. One main living space, upon front entry tiled floors, and another living space off of open kitchen near backdoor. All tiled downstairs, new paint. Brand new carpets upstairs. All bedrooms, and 2 full baths upstairs. small fenced in backyard area, leading to attached carport. Community Amenities include basketball courts, pools, tennis courts, gated, 24 Hr security.