7161 Chasewood Drive

7161 Chasewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7161 Chasewood Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

carport
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Fort Bend ISD. Gated Community/ 24 hour security on premises, at front entrance. Adorable Townhouse/ Condo floorplan/ attached multi home complex. 2 story- 3 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath home. Downstairs has half bathroom, and 2 living spaces. One main living space, upon front entry tiled floors, and another living space off of open kitchen near backdoor. All tiled downstairs, new paint. Brand new carpets upstairs. All bedrooms, and 2 full baths upstairs. small fenced in backyard area, leading to attached carport. Community Amenities include basketball courts, pools, tennis courts, gated, 24 Hr security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

