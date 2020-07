Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 3br/2ba Home for lease in Garden Oaks - Great yard & hardwoods!! - Spacious and open living area with large updated kitchen and baths. Built-in's in the master bedroom provide maximum space with clean modern lines. Living, dining and den all open to each other with warm fireplace to share. Bedrooms are functionally large with good closets. Lot is meticulously landscaped with large shade trees, hard surface patio.



(RLNE2784090)