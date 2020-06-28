6934 Schley Street

Come see this well maintained home in the Ease End! Great location and close to 45 S entrance. The home has an extra living room that can be used as 3rd bedroom. All appliances included. Plenty of parking. Garage apartment is tenant occupied currently. Ready for May 1st move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
