6924 Yellowstone Way Dr

Amenities
If you're looking to be centrally located within the 610 Loop then look no further. Make this 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Townhouse your home. The unit offers concrete floors on the 1st level, beautiful hardwood floors on the 2nd level, and carpet on the 3rd level. It also comes equipped with a Full-size washer and dryer, black kitchen appliances, a patio on the ground level, and a balcony on the 2nd level. This is a great space for a room-mate plan and it's just minutes away from Texas Medical Center and the Museum District. APPLY NOW!!!!!!