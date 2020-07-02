All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6924 Yellowstone Way Dr
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:09 PM

6924 Yellowstone Way Dr

6924 Yellowstone Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6924 Yellowstone Way Drive, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
If you're looking to be centrally located within the 610 Loop then look no further. Make this 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Townhouse your home. The unit offers concrete floors on the 1st level, beautiful hardwood floors on the 2nd level, and carpet on the 3rd level. It also comes equipped with a Full-size washer and dryer, black kitchen appliances, a patio on the ground level, and a balcony on the 2nd level. This is a great space for a room-mate plan and it's just minutes away from Texas Medical Center and the Museum District. APPLY NOW!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have any available units?
6924 Yellowstone Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have?
Some of 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Yellowstone Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr offers parking.
Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have a pool?
No, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Yellowstone Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston