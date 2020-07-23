All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6818 Thornwild Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6818 Thornwild Road
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

6818 Thornwild Road

6818 Thornwild Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6818 Thornwild Road, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
***Please beware of SCAMMERS online! This property is not on Craigslist! DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE CLAIMING TO BE OWNER! This rental property is MANAGED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PREFERRED ONLY!***

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2240
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: WOW! Large stunning property waiting to be called your next home! This cutie has so much to offer, including easy access to Sam Houston Tollway!! There's a large living room with lovely bean ceilings Your kitchen features more than enough counter and cabinet space, newly installed wood laminate flooring upstairs as well as new paint throughout! 4 Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, 2 full roomy bathrooms, and a large fenced backyard that with new paint and work recently done, it's perfect for entertaining! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Thornwild Road have any available units?
6818 Thornwild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Thornwild Road have?
Some of 6818 Thornwild Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Thornwild Road currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Thornwild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Thornwild Road pet-friendly?
No, 6818 Thornwild Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6818 Thornwild Road offer parking?
No, 6818 Thornwild Road does not offer parking.
Does 6818 Thornwild Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Thornwild Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Thornwild Road have a pool?
No, 6818 Thornwild Road does not have a pool.
Does 6818 Thornwild Road have accessible units?
No, 6818 Thornwild Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Thornwild Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6818 Thornwild Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHouston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Apartments
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Katy, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXGalveston, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
AliefMemorial

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston