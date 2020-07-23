6818 Thornwild Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher concierge online portal carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities concierge online portal

***Please beware of SCAMMERS online! This property is not on Craigslist! DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE CLAIMING TO BE OWNER! This rental property is MANAGED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PREFERRED ONLY!***



****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1595

Security Deposit: $1395

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2240

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: WOW! Large stunning property waiting to be called your next home! This cutie has so much to offer, including easy access to Sam Houston Tollway!! There's a large living room with lovely bean ceilings Your kitchen features more than enough counter and cabinet space, newly installed wood laminate flooring upstairs as well as new paint throughout! 4 Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, 2 full roomy bathrooms, and a large fenced backyard that with new paint and work recently done, it's perfect for entertaining! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.