6750 Main Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

6750 Main Street

6750 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

6750 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77030.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $2179.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $2804.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $7334.&nbsp;This property is 3 years old, it was built in 2017, and has 375 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Main Street have any available units?
6750 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6750 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 6750 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6750 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Main Street offers parking.
Does 6750 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Main Street have a pool?
No, 6750 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 6750 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6750 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6750 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

