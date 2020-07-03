All apartments in Houston
6715 Highclere Manor Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:49 AM

6715 Highclere Manor Lane

6715 Highclere Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Highclere Manor Lane, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful David Weekly ???The Trellis??? floorplan in the gated community of Westview Manor. You will appreciate the designer inspired interior and custom design features throughout. Some of the contemporary finishes include an open concept 2nd floor; perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan perfect for guests and all bedrooms are complete with en-suite bathrooms. The 1st floor bedroom accesses the fully fenced backyard with patio. The 3rd floor master retreat features tray ceilings, his and her walk in closets, dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate soaking bathtub. Don???t miss the community pool when you visit. Conveniently located just minutes from Memorial City, Spring Branch, Galleria, Downtown or City Centre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have any available units?
6715 Highclere Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have?
Some of 6715 Highclere Manor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Highclere Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Highclere Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Highclere Manor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane has a pool.
Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Highclere Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 Highclere Manor Lane has units with dishwashers.

