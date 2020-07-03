6715 Highclere Manor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful David Weekly ???The Trellis??? floorplan in the gated community of Westview Manor. You will appreciate the designer inspired interior and custom design features throughout. Some of the contemporary finishes include an open concept 2nd floor; perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan perfect for guests and all bedrooms are complete with en-suite bathrooms. The 1st floor bedroom accesses the fully fenced backyard with patio. The 3rd floor master retreat features tray ceilings, his and her walk in closets, dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate soaking bathtub. Don???t miss the community pool when you visit. Conveniently located just minutes from Memorial City, Spring Branch, Galleria, Downtown or City Centre.