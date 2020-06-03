All apartments in Houston
6660 Merry Lane
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:26 PM

6660 Merry Lane

6660 Merry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6660 Merry Lane, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home rests on the quiet streets of the historic Idylwood neighborhood. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. This home has been completely remodeled inside. It has a new gorgeous granite island in the kitchen, along with soft close drawers and cabinets. The master has a beautiful walk-in custom closet , spa tub and new carpet. There is tile in the wet areas and original hardwood flooring throughout the of the rest home The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 Merry Lane have any available units?
6660 Merry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6660 Merry Lane have?
Some of 6660 Merry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6660 Merry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6660 Merry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 Merry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6660 Merry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6660 Merry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6660 Merry Lane offers parking.
Does 6660 Merry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6660 Merry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 Merry Lane have a pool?
No, 6660 Merry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6660 Merry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6660 Merry Lane has accessible units.
Does 6660 Merry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6660 Merry Lane has units with dishwashers.

