6660 Merry Lane

Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home rests on the quiet streets of the historic Idylwood neighborhood. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. This home has been completely remodeled inside. It has a new gorgeous granite island in the kitchen, along with soft close drawers and cabinets. The master has a beautiful walk-in custom closet , spa tub and new carpet. There is tile in the wet areas and original hardwood flooring throughout the of the rest home The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Schedule your showing today.