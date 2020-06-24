6640 Lawndale Street

Amenities
This spacious apartment centrally located in the East End is cozy and inviting. A Brick fourplex in historic Idylwood is a hideaway to relax, have fun, and unwind. The downstairs unit is fully remodeled, featuring hardwood floors, tile bathroom, designer paint colors, washer/dryer in unit, and plenty of outlets and storage space throughout. Unit features both front and back entrances, and assigned parking. The location is incredible: only 10 minutes to Downtown or UH campus, 15 minutes to Museum District, Montrose, Midtown, Medical Center and the Heights. Across the street from Gus Wortham Golf Course. Additional features: Brand new washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, refinished wood flooring throughout, premium tile floors in bathroom, smooth laminate flooring in kitchen pet friendly (with deposit), call today to schedule a showing.