6640 Lawndale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This spacious apartment centrally located in the East End is cozy and inviting. A Brick fourplex in historic Idylwood is a hideaway to relax, have fun, and unwind. The downstairs unit is fully remodeled, featuring hardwood floors, tile bathroom, designer paint colors, washer/dryer in unit, and plenty of outlets and storage space throughout. Unit features both front and back entrances, and assigned parking. The location is incredible: only 10 minutes to Downtown or UH campus, 15 minutes to Museum District, Montrose, Midtown, Medical Center and the Heights. Across the street from Gus Wortham Golf Course. Additional features: Brand new washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, refinished wood flooring throughout, premium tile floors in bathroom, smooth laminate flooring in kitchen pet friendly (with deposit), call today to schedule a showing.