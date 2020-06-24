All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6640 Lawndale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6640 Lawndale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6640 Lawndale Street

6640 Lawndale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6640 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This spacious apartment centrally located in the East End is cozy and inviting. A Brick fourplex in historic Idylwood is a hideaway to relax, have fun, and unwind. The downstairs unit is fully remodeled, featuring hardwood floors, tile bathroom, designer paint colors, washer/dryer in unit, and plenty of outlets and storage space throughout. Unit features both front and back entrances, and assigned parking. The location is incredible: only 10 minutes to Downtown or UH campus, 15 minutes to Museum District, Montrose, Midtown, Medical Center and the Heights. Across the street from Gus Wortham Golf Course. Additional features: Brand new washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, refinished wood flooring throughout, premium tile floors in bathroom, smooth laminate flooring in kitchen pet friendly (with deposit), call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 Lawndale Street have any available units?
6640 Lawndale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 Lawndale Street have?
Some of 6640 Lawndale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 Lawndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
6640 Lawndale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 Lawndale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6640 Lawndale Street is pet friendly.
Does 6640 Lawndale Street offer parking?
Yes, 6640 Lawndale Street offers parking.
Does 6640 Lawndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6640 Lawndale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 Lawndale Street have a pool?
No, 6640 Lawndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 6640 Lawndale Street have accessible units?
No, 6640 Lawndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 Lawndale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6640 Lawndale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston