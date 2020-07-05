6565 Hollister Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Apartment with garages available - Property Id: 205308



We offer unique floorplans 1 2 & 3 bedrooms, our apartment homes that have the style and sophistication you have been looking for. Our pet-friendly community offers upgraded interior features such as ceiling fans, double sinks, elegant crown molding, garden tubs, microwaves and washer and dryers to name a few. You will also be able to enjoy the many great amenities as well, including a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, elegant clubhouse and reserved covered parking and garages.



For a personal tour please call 713-459 0082

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205308

(RLNE5908340)