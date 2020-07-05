All apartments in Houston
6565 Hollister Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

6565 Hollister Dr

6565 Hollister Road · No Longer Available
Location

6565 Hollister Road, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Apartment with garages available - Property Id: 205308

We offer unique floorplans 1 2 & 3 bedrooms, our apartment homes that have the style and sophistication you have been looking for. Our pet-friendly community offers upgraded interior features such as ceiling fans, double sinks, elegant crown molding, garden tubs, microwaves and washer and dryers to name a few. You will also be able to enjoy the many great amenities as well, including a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, elegant clubhouse and reserved covered parking and garages.

For a personal tour please call 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205308
Property Id 205308

(RLNE5908340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Hollister Dr have any available units?
6565 Hollister Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6565 Hollister Dr have?
Some of 6565 Hollister Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Hollister Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Hollister Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Hollister Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6565 Hollister Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6565 Hollister Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Hollister Dr offers parking.
Does 6565 Hollister Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6565 Hollister Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Hollister Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6565 Hollister Dr has a pool.
Does 6565 Hollister Dr have accessible units?
No, 6565 Hollister Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Hollister Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 Hollister Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

