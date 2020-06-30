All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6542 Quitman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6542 Quitman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6542 Quitman Street

6542 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6542 Quitman Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
If you are seeking a fully furnished short term housing in Houston and you want a luxurious, home-like setting to enjoy during your stay, this near Downtown Houston condominium may be the ideal choice. Set above the tree tops, this two-bedroom stunner gives you amazing views throughout. Marvel at the skyline, enjoy the birds in the trees and the sound of the water in the river below. Savor the scenery of the manicured gardens and grounds, or just enjoy the fresh air as it comes into this airy and modern living space.

Housed in what is easily one of the most visually appealing structures, it features a spacious balcony, but the property also has an abundance of outdoor living spaces. There is a lovely private pool area and garden and from the property itself, you are but five minutes to such appealing destinations as the Toyota Center, the University of Houstons main campus, the George R. Brown Convention Center and the many restaurants, shops and attractions of the downtown and Washington Street districts. You are also just a short and safe walk to several city parks.

Your Home Away from Home is ideal for individuals such as visiting nurses and educators.

Of course, this Houston corporate housing has plenty to love indoors too. The great room is a true masterwork of contemporary style that uses a great deal of glass and gracious lines to frame different living areas. Furnished with contemporary style, it features a neutral palette that is accented with appealing bursts of color in wall art and textiles. Youll notice this in the large and comfortable living room with its views of the downtown skyline. Nearby is the dining area and it is perfectly sized for four, though the breakfast bar is also a great spot for casual dining.

The premium kitchen in this Houston corporate housing features the very best appliances, and is a joy to use thanks to its views directly out to the terrace. Stocked with anything you will need to prepare even complex meals, it will satisfy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Quitman Street have any available units?
6542 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6542 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6542 Quitman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6542 Quitman Street offer parking?
No, 6542 Quitman Street does not offer parking.
Does 6542 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Quitman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Quitman Street have a pool?
Yes, 6542 Quitman Street has a pool.
Does 6542 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 6542 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Quitman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 Quitman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 Quitman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston