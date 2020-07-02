All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6526 Pickens Street

6526 Pickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

6526 Pickens Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful free standing single family home built by Tricon Homes. What doesn't this home have? Along with everything you should expect a home to have in this area such as wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with BOSCH appliances, custom cabinetry, tankless water heater, granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms, this home has an outdoor kitchen with ample backyard, TWO balconies off the second floor(one being 16x10ft), built in murphy bed in downstairs bedroom and an ELEVATOR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 Pickens Street have any available units?
6526 Pickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 Pickens Street have?
Some of 6526 Pickens Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 Pickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Pickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Pickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 6526 Pickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6526 Pickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Pickens Street offers parking.
Does 6526 Pickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 Pickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Pickens Street have a pool?
No, 6526 Pickens Street does not have a pool.
Does 6526 Pickens Street have accessible units?
No, 6526 Pickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Pickens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 Pickens Street does not have units with dishwashers.

