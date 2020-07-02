6526 Pickens Street

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful free standing single family home built by Tricon Homes. What doesn't this home have? Along with everything you should expect a home to have in this area such as wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with BOSCH appliances, custom cabinetry, tankless water heater, granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms, this home has an outdoor kitchen with ample backyard, TWO balconies off the second floor(one being 16x10ft), built in murphy bed in downstairs bedroom and an ELEVATOR!