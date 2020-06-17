Amenities

6518 Wilshire Ridge - Fantastic 4 bedroom 2/1 bath in the quiet gated community of Wilshire Court! This gem opens up to lovely archways and formal dining area! You'll love the open concept breakfast nook with great natural lighting that is connected to the stunning kitchen that features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and the fridge stays! You'll never miss a moment with family or friends with the kitchen opening to large living area with high ceilings and lots of windows! Master suite off the main living area features a nice sized room and bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub with tile backsplash, separate shower and huge walk in closet! Upstairs you will find a huge game room, secondary bath with shower/tub combo and remaining bedrooms all with plenty of natural lighting and closet space. The washer and dryer stay! Enjoy the low maintenance yard, walking distance to highly rated Cy-Fair elementary school and park! Moments from 290 dining, shopping, and entertainment!



(RLNE4394307)