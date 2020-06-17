All apartments in Houston
6518 Wilshire Ridge

6518 Wilshire Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Wilshire Ridge, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
6518 Wilshire Ridge - Fantastic 4 bedroom 2/1 bath in the quiet gated community of Wilshire Court! This gem opens up to lovely archways and formal dining area! You'll love the open concept breakfast nook with great natural lighting that is connected to the stunning kitchen that features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and the fridge stays! You'll never miss a moment with family or friends with the kitchen opening to large living area with high ceilings and lots of windows! Master suite off the main living area features a nice sized room and bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub with tile backsplash, separate shower and huge walk in closet! Upstairs you will find a huge game room, secondary bath with shower/tub combo and remaining bedrooms all with plenty of natural lighting and closet space. The washer and dryer stay! Enjoy the low maintenance yard, walking distance to highly rated Cy-Fair elementary school and park! Moments from 290 dining, shopping, and entertainment!

(RLNE4394307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have any available units?
6518 Wilshire Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have?
Some of 6518 Wilshire Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Wilshire Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Wilshire Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Wilshire Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 Wilshire Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Wilshire Ridge offers parking.
Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 Wilshire Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have a pool?
No, 6518 Wilshire Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6518 Wilshire Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Wilshire Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Wilshire Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

