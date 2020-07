Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful ALL BILLS PAID!! (INCLUDING Cable TV, Electricity, Gas, Pool Maintenance, Trash Pickup, Water/Sewer, and Yard Maintenance.) Roommate Plan in central Galleria Location. Very unique contemporary styling with no carpet! Polished concrete flooring downstairs and laminate wood upstairs. This condo has clean lines and museum styling! Two assigned covered parking spaces, washer/dryer in unit, and even basic cable is included. Location to shopping, restaurants, and Galleria is PRIME!