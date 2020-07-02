All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205

6401 Deihl Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6401 Deihl Road, Houston, TX 77092
Greater Inwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath, two car detached carport. Single story upstairs unit with all new vinyl plank flooring. Vaulted ceiling fans, freestanding fireplace. Beautiful pool! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have any available units?
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have?
Some of 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 offers parking.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 has a pool.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have accessible units?
No, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston