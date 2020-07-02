Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM
1 of 30
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205
6401 Deihl Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6401 Deihl Road, Houston, TX 77092
Greater Inwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath, two car detached carport. Single story upstairs unit with all new vinyl plank flooring. Vaulted ceiling fans, freestanding fireplace. Beautiful pool! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have any available units?
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have?
Some of 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 offers parking.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 has a pool.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have accessible units?
No, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Deihl Rd Apt 205 has units with dishwashers.
