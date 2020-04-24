6376 Peacock Hills Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

This spacious 2-bedroom condo offers a downstairs living area for tenants to host guest. The master suite offers tons of natural light with access to a private patio for dinner under the stars. The upstairs bedroom and office space are perfect for weekend productivity.Fridge, washer and dryer included. Welcome to your new home in Fondren Southwest. Schedule your showing today! This property sits in the heart of Westbury with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 59, and the Braeburn Country Club. Applications are taken in person at Marshall Management Group at 4800 Sugar Grove Blvd. STE 140 Stafford, TX 77477 $45 per person 18 & Over