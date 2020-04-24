All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:48 AM

6376 Peacock Hills Drive

6376 Peacock Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6376 Peacock Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This spacious 2-bedroom condo offers a downstairs living area for tenants to host guest. The master suite offers tons of natural light with access to a private patio for dinner under the stars. The upstairs bedroom and office space are perfect for weekend productivity.Fridge, washer and dryer included. Welcome to your new home in Fondren Southwest. Schedule your showing today! This property sits in the heart of Westbury with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 59, and the Braeburn Country Club. Applications are taken in person at Marshall Management Group at 4800 Sugar Grove Blvd. STE 140 Stafford, TX 77477 $45 per person 18 & Over

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have any available units?
6376 Peacock Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have?
Some of 6376 Peacock Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6376 Peacock Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6376 Peacock Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6376 Peacock Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6376 Peacock Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6376 Peacock Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

