6315 Rodrigo St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym pool

Camp Logan 3/4, 3/1 with private grass courtyard for lease. Overlooking grass dog park and only two blocks to running path, golf course, area pool and fitness center! Walking distance to Memorial Park and Washington hot spots and eateries. Walking distance to Memorial Park and Washington hot spots and restaurants. Spectacular Lovett built high end townhome inside the loop, meticulously maintained with stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen and baths, wrought iron railings, built ins, travertine and hardwoods...Endless possibilities. Available for lease June 8, 2020.



(RLNE5769035)