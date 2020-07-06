All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

6315 Rodrigo St

6315 Rodrigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Rodrigo Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
Camp Logan 3/4, 3/1 with private grass courtyard for lease. Overlooking grass dog park and only two blocks to running path, golf course, area pool and fitness center! Walking distance to Memorial Park and Washington hot spots and eateries. Walking distance to Memorial Park and Washington hot spots and restaurants. Spectacular Lovett built high end townhome inside the loop, meticulously maintained with stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen and baths, wrought iron railings, built ins, travertine and hardwoods...Endless possibilities. Available for lease June 8, 2020.

(RLNE5769035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Rodrigo St have any available units?
6315 Rodrigo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Rodrigo St have?
Some of 6315 Rodrigo St's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Rodrigo St currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Rodrigo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Rodrigo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Rodrigo St is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Rodrigo St offer parking?
No, 6315 Rodrigo St does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Rodrigo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Rodrigo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Rodrigo St have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Rodrigo St has a pool.
Does 6315 Rodrigo St have accessible units?
No, 6315 Rodrigo St does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Rodrigo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Rodrigo St does not have units with dishwashers.

