631 Trail Springs Court

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1614

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Come take a look and fall in love with this gorgeous property in the Lakewood Cove community! This beautiful property has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 full bath home. Its kitchen is large and very open to the breakfast nook. It also features a breakfast bar and a pantry in addition to the many cabinets. Formal, open dining room, laundry room inside the house, carpet, and tile throughout the house. Covered patio in the fenced backyard with a nice view of the beautiful lake, trees, benches, playground, ducks, and geese dot this wonderful community of Lakewood Cove. Don't wait... won't last long. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.