631 Trail Springs Court

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1614
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: Come take a look and fall in love with this gorgeous property in the Lakewood Cove community! This beautiful property has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 full bath home. Its kitchen is large and very open to the breakfast nook. It also features a breakfast bar and a pantry in addition to the many cabinets. Formal, open dining room, laundry room inside the house, carpet, and tile throughout the house. Covered patio in the fenced backyard with a nice view of the beautiful lake, trees, benches, playground, ducks, and geese dot this wonderful community of Lakewood Cove. Don't wait... won't last long. APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.