Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

631 Trail Springs Court

631 Trail Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

631 Trail Springs Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
playground
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
playground
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1614
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Come take a look and fall in love with this gorgeous property in the Lakewood Cove community! This beautiful property has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 full bath home. Its kitchen is large and very open to the breakfast nook. It also features a breakfast bar and a pantry in addition to the many cabinets. Formal, open dining room, laundry room inside the house, carpet, and tile throughout the house. Covered patio in the fenced backyard with a nice view of the beautiful lake, trees, benches, playground, ducks, and geese dot this wonderful community of Lakewood Cove. Don't wait... won't last long. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Trail Springs Court have any available units?
631 Trail Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Trail Springs Court have?
Some of 631 Trail Springs Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Trail Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
631 Trail Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Trail Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 631 Trail Springs Court offer parking?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court does not offer parking.
Does 631 Trail Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Trail Springs Court have a pool?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 631 Trail Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Trail Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Trail Springs Court does not have units with dishwashers.

