Houston ISD. Newly Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Houston. New laminate flooring, new carpet, and new paint throughout. Kitchen opens up to a separate dining area. Upgraded granite countertops, Island Kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom is large with shower/ tub combo. Walk in closet. Separate utility room. New carpets in all bedrooms. Huge backyard great for entertaining. A MUST SEE!