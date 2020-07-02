6231 Bayou Bridge Drive

Amenities

This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a renter's dream with a fantastic location. Located in desirable Maplewood, this home has NEVER FLOODED! A rare find, with 5 bedrooms in a one story home. The living areas are large with both formal living and dining rooms, as well as a breakfast nook and family room with a cozy fire place. Kitchen has granite counters and SS appliances including a double oven and built in microwave. The master suite is the perfect place to unwind with a dressing area and large walk-in closet. Overall, nicely updated with high vaulted ceilings, full sized laundry, walk in closets, and fenced backyard with covered patio. Ready for a quick move in with refrigerator and washer/dryer included. This is the perfect home to Come Live Where You Play