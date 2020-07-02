All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6231 Bayou Bridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6231 Bayou Bridge Drive

6231 Bayou Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6231 Bayou Bridge Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a renter's dream with a fantastic location. Located in desirable Maplewood, this home has NEVER FLOODED! A rare find, with 5 bedrooms in a one story home. The living areas are large with both formal living and dining rooms, as well as a breakfast nook and family room with a cozy fire place. Kitchen has granite counters and SS appliances including a double oven and built in microwave. The master suite is the perfect place to unwind with a dressing area and large walk-in closet. Overall, nicely updated with high vaulted ceilings, full sized laundry, walk in closets, and fenced backyard with covered patio. Ready for a quick move in with refrigerator and washer/dryer included. This is the perfect home to Come Live Where You Play

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have any available units?
6231 Bayou Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have?
Some of 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Bayou Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Bayou Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston