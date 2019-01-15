6043 Lyndhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool pet friendly

This is a newly renovated 4/1 home in an established neighborhood, close to schools and public transportation. It features 4 spacious bedrooms, laminate flooring, new appliances, open living room, indoor laundry room with hookups and huge backyard. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with additional fee + monthly pet rent, no aggressive or oversized breeds. Application fee of $45 per person 18 and up. Requirements include 3x the monthly rent in verified income, good rental history with no evictions or broken leases, no felonies and reasonable credit. Sorry, NO SECTION 8 and NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home today!