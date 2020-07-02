All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
603 WHITE JASMINE Trail
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:40 PM

603 WHITE JASMINE Trail

603 White Jasmine Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

603 White Jasmine Trl, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
Fabulous Executive Home on a corner lot, nestled at a quiet cul de sac street at the sought after Talia Trails Community! This home offers a fabulous open floor plan concept, with high ceilings and lush elegance throughout it exudes traditional comfort in this 4-bedroom home. Perfect for the lock and go lifestyle, minor maintenance and an open layout which is great when entertaining family and friends. Spacious Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms located at second floor, handsome study, large dining area and a charming covered veranda with a lovely manicured garden which gives a sense of tranquility and order. Third level offers a game room, tv room/media and spacious ensuite bedroom and study nook. Elevator throughout three levels. This estate has been barely lived in, shows like new, at the heart of the sought after Energy Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have any available units?
603 WHITE JASMINE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have?
Some of 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
603 WHITE JASMINE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail offers parking.
Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have a pool?
No, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail does not have a pool.
Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have accessible units?
No, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 WHITE JASMINE Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston