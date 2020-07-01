All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 16 2019 at 11:10 PM

6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive

6010 Peaceful Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Peaceful Ridge Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have any available units?
6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

