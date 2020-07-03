All apartments in Houston
6003 Belcrest St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:06 PM

6003 Belcrest St

6003 Belcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Belcrest Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon in South Park - 3 bedroom 1 bath home is being updated for you to move in. Please contact us to put you on our waiting list! Dont let this one get away.

Rental Requirement/Criteria:

A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month

B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent

C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.

-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.

(RLNE5481627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Belcrest St have any available units?
6003 Belcrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6003 Belcrest St currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Belcrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Belcrest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Belcrest St is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Belcrest St offer parking?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not offer parking.
Does 6003 Belcrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Belcrest St have a pool?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Belcrest St have accessible units?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Belcrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Belcrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 Belcrest St does not have units with air conditioning.

