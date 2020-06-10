Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018
Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:42 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018
5925 Almeda Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5925 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have any available units?
5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 offer parking?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have a pool?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have accessible units?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5925 Almeda Rd. - 22312-A, Due Date Lease 06/05/2018 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston