All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5923 Sunrise Light Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5923 Sunrise Light Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:23 AM

5923 Sunrise Light Lane

5923 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5923 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have any available units?
5923 Sunrise Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5923 Sunrise Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Sunrise Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Sunrise Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane offers parking.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have a pool?
No, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 Sunrise Light Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5923 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston