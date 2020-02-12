All apartments in Houston
Location

5918 Southington Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for share Great for Student Medical Center Senior living neighborhood area Safe peaceful Move in Asap Simple single life, Couple Small Family no drama professional and respectful with stable income male or female, no pets, no alcoholic, no smoke outside is ok , no visitors, no bad background, no bad credit. Apply with good call back phone number and briefly introduce yourself in the first Text for respond. Seriously apply no spam. Furnished BED MAttress REady move in. 3 Room Available. Depending on how many people per room price vary Other room 20s-40s working professionals student working preferred Each restroom share two per room Should be fine Smoking out side Drama free No Illegal Drugs No visitors guest over night but will negotiate if family related or relationships extra charge $ Included internet wifi high speed fiber light cooking Security Camera Home Alarm security Contact Deposit /Deposit refund in full (with written) when renter move out and return the room with same condition when move in, if the room need to be repair the deposit will be apply for the cost, the remain of deposit will return to the renter. If interested, please reply via CL email or text and include detailed information about you (name, age, occupation, current living arrangement, why you are moving, when you are looking to move, etc.) and what you are looking for. No links to other web sites please but feel free to post a link to your own CL ad. No calls please and please include the info requested in any email or text. Vague responses will be ignored. "Back ground check and credit check" Will organized and clean up area once move in area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Southington Street have any available units?
5918 Southington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5918 Southington Street currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Southington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Southington Street pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Southington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5918 Southington Street offer parking?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Southington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Southington Street have a pool?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Southington Street have accessible units?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Southington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 Southington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 Southington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

