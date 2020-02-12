5918 Southington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Room for share Great for Student Medical Center Senior living neighborhood area Safe peaceful Move in Asap Simple single life, Couple Small Family no drama professional and respectful with stable income male or female, no pets, no alcoholic, no smoke outside is ok , no visitors, no bad background, no bad credit. Apply with good call back phone number and briefly introduce yourself in the first Text for respond. Seriously apply no spam. Furnished BED MAttress REady move in. 3 Room Available. Depending on how many people per room price vary Other room 20s-40s working professionals student working preferred Each restroom share two per room Should be fine Smoking out side Drama free No Illegal Drugs No visitors guest over night but will negotiate if family related or relationships extra charge $ Included internet wifi high speed fiber light cooking Security Camera Home Alarm security Contact Deposit /Deposit refund in full (with written) when renter move out and return the room with same condition when move in, if the room need to be repair the deposit will be apply for the cost, the remain of deposit will return to the renter. If interested, please reply via CL email or text and include detailed information about you (name, age, occupation, current living arrangement, why you are moving, when you are looking to move, etc.) and what you are looking for. No links to other web sites please but feel free to post a link to your own CL ad. No calls please and please include the info requested in any email or text. Vague responses will be ignored. "Back ground check and credit check" Will organized and clean up area once move in area