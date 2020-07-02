5914 Center Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolute stunning townhouse in Rice Military near the heights! Walking distance to Washington Ave restaurants & shops, minutes to Memorial Park, Galleria, & Downtown! Beautiful, open concept living space on 2nd floor w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace w/built-ins, tons of windows & hardwood floors throughout. 1st floor offers one bedroom, and one full bath. 3rd floor features the master bedroom and an additional spacious 2nd bedroom w/ private bath. The master is an amazing bedroom suite with a gorgeous bath! Master suite boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & private bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. Huge master closet w/built-in dresser. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included in the lease. NEVER FLOODED - FRESHLY PAINTED - REFINISHED FLOORS - LIKE NEW.