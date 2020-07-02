All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

5914 Center Street

5914 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Center Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Absolute stunning townhouse in Rice Military near the heights! Walking distance to Washington Ave restaurants & shops, minutes to Memorial Park, Galleria, & Downtown! Beautiful, open concept living space on 2nd floor w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace w/built-ins, tons of windows & hardwood floors throughout. 1st floor offers one bedroom, and one full bath. 3rd floor features the master bedroom and an additional spacious 2nd bedroom w/ private bath. The master is an amazing bedroom suite with a gorgeous bath! Master suite boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & private bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. Huge master closet w/built-in dresser. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included in the lease. NEVER FLOODED - FRESHLY PAINTED - REFINISHED FLOORS - LIKE NEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Center Street have any available units?
5914 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Center Street have?
Some of 5914 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5914 Center Street offer parking?
No, 5914 Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 5914 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Center Street have a pool?
No, 5914 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 5914 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.

