5914 Center Street

Amenities
Absolute stunning townhouse in Rice Military near the heights! Walking distance to Washington Ave restaurants & shops, minutes to Memorial Park, Galleria, & Downtown! Beautiful, open concept living space on 2nd floor w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace w/built-ins, tons of windows & hardwood floors throughout. 1st floor offers one bedroom, and one full bath. 3rd floor features the master bedroom and an additional spacious 2nd bedroom w/ private bath. The master is an amazing bedroom suite with a gorgeous bath! Master suite boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & private bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. Huge master closet w/built-in dresser. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included in the lease. NEVER FLOODED - FRESHLY PAINTED - REFINISHED FLOORS - LIKE NEW.