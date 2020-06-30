5801 Logan Lane

Amenities
Never Flooded. NO PETS or Smoking. Sophisticated, impeccably maintained home in the heart of Bayou Bend area. Three generously sized bedrooms and three and a half baths feature high ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters and wood or marble floors throughout. The second floor main living area encompasses both formals plus an open plan living/dining room with a granite island kitchen and Thermador, Whirlpool and KitchenAid stainless appliances. The first floor includes a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a 12??? X 8??? bonus room. Brazilian hardwood flooring (2017) adorns the third level which incorporates a spacious master bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath plus jetted tub/walk-in shower. A guest bedroom and bath are also included on the third flr. Abundant natural light throughout the home. Five-minute walk to Memorial Park golf, tennis and Lieberman exer-trail. If tenant signs a two-year lease the second months rent will be free.