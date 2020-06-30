5801 Logan Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Never Flooded. NO PETS or Smoking. Sophisticated, impeccably maintained home in the heart of Bayou Bend area. Three generously sized bedrooms and three and a half baths feature high ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters and wood or marble floors throughout. The second floor main living area encompasses both formals plus an open plan living/dining room with a granite island kitchen and Thermador, Whirlpool and KitchenAid stainless appliances. The first floor includes a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a 12??? X 8??? bonus room. Brazilian hardwood flooring (2017) adorns the third level which incorporates a spacious master bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath plus jetted tub/walk-in shower. A guest bedroom and bath are also included on the third flr. Abundant natural light throughout the home. Five-minute walk to Memorial Park golf, tennis and Lieberman exer-trail. If tenant signs a two-year lease the second months rent will be free.