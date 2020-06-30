All apartments in Houston
5801 Logan Lane

5801 Logan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Logan Lane, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Never Flooded. NO PETS or Smoking. Sophisticated, impeccably maintained home in the heart of Bayou Bend area. Three generously sized bedrooms and three and a half baths feature high ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters and wood or marble floors throughout. The second floor main living area encompasses both formals plus an open plan living/dining room with a granite island kitchen and Thermador, Whirlpool and KitchenAid stainless appliances. The first floor includes a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a 12??? X 8??? bonus room. Brazilian hardwood flooring (2017) adorns the third level which incorporates a spacious master bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath plus jetted tub/walk-in shower. A guest bedroom and bath are also included on the third flr. Abundant natural light throughout the home. Five-minute walk to Memorial Park golf, tennis and Lieberman exer-trail. If tenant signs a two-year lease the second months rent will be free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Logan Lane have any available units?
5801 Logan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Logan Lane have?
Some of 5801 Logan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Logan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Logan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Logan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Logan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5801 Logan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Logan Lane offers parking.
Does 5801 Logan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Logan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Logan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Logan Lane has a pool.
Does 5801 Logan Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5801 Logan Lane has accessible units.
Does 5801 Logan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Logan Lane has units with dishwashers.

