580 Wilcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your beautiful custom home condo, located in well sought after subdivision of Marlborough Square. Located next to the fabulous Lakeside Country Club, and minutes away from one of Houston's hottest shopping and entertaining spots CityCentre, a Houston premier destination. This condo has all of the fines touches, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elegant fireplace, stainless steel appliances , and huge bedrooms with both having there own full on suite bathroom. You also will enjoy your private patio area along with a attached 2 car garage , and a huge community pool, don't miss out on this gorgeous condo, it want be on the market long!