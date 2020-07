Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

PER SELLER, NEVER FLOODED EVEN DURING HARVEY! Fantastic Neighborhood! 15 Minutes From The Med Center. Zoned To Herod Elementary And Bellaire High School. Easy Access To Shopping. Mature Trees. NO CARPET! Gorgeous Wood, Laminate And Tile floors throughout the home. Exotic Granite In The Kitchen. Master Bedroom Is HUGE! Fruit Trees In The Backyard Are Beginning To Bear Fruit! One Grapefruit Tree And An Orange Tree Of Some Sort Also! Comes With Washer, Dryer And Refrigerator!