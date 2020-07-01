5739 Cheltenham Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous one story home in Maplewood South with pool. The perfect home for you and your family. Beautiful updated flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous quartz counter-tops, custom wood cabinetry and matching stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with private master bathroom and shower. Indoor, spacious, laundry room. Large multipurpose room with beautiful floor to ceiling windows for a great view of the large outdoor patio and private pool area. This 3 bed/2 bathroom home is zoned to wonderful HISD school district schools; Herod Elementary, Fondren Middle School and Bellaire High School. Bring your family today!