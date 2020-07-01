All apartments in Houston
5739 Cheltenham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5739 Cheltenham Drive

5739 Cheltenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5739 Cheltenham Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous one story home in Maplewood South with pool. The perfect home for you and your family. Beautiful updated flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous quartz counter-tops, custom wood cabinetry and matching stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with private master bathroom and shower. Indoor, spacious, laundry room. Large multipurpose room with beautiful floor to ceiling windows for a great view of the large outdoor patio and private pool area. This 3 bed/2 bathroom home is zoned to wonderful HISD school district schools; Herod Elementary, Fondren Middle School and Bellaire High School. Bring your family today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have any available units?
5739 Cheltenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have?
Some of 5739 Cheltenham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5739 Cheltenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5739 Cheltenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 Cheltenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5739 Cheltenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5739 Cheltenham Drive offers parking.
Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5739 Cheltenham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5739 Cheltenham Drive has a pool.
Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 5739 Cheltenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 Cheltenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5739 Cheltenham Drive has units with dishwashers.

