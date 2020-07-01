All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5734 Drakestone Boulevard

5734 Drakestone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5734 Drakestone Boulevard, Houston, TX 77053
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The cabinets are painted in a classic white color which adds to the open and bright feel of the room. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have any available units?
5734 Drakestone Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5734 Drakestone Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5734 Drakestone Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 Drakestone Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5734 Drakestone Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5734 Drakestone Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

