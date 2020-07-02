5713 Winsome Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

The Galleria, It's a lifestyle! Only minutes away from Houston's premier shopping, entertainment and eateries. Walk to near by Galleria Mall and business district with easy access to 59 and the Medical center. Timeless architecture. Beautiful veranda with views of the Galleria at sunrise. Gated drive for that next level of security and privacy. Outstanding hardwood floors as well as exceptionally tall ceilings make for a grand, upscale experience. Gourmet kitchen with Bosche appliance package & wine cooler. Massive island with bar area and under cabinet lighting. Huge master suite with large walk in his and her closets. Master bath with oversized shower and large soaking tub. Welcome home!