Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5713 Winsome Road

5713 Winsome Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Winsome Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
The Galleria, It's a lifestyle! Only minutes away from Houston's premier shopping, entertainment and eateries. Walk to near by Galleria Mall and business district with easy access to 59 and the Medical center. Timeless architecture. Beautiful veranda with views of the Galleria at sunrise. Gated drive for that next level of security and privacy. Outstanding hardwood floors as well as exceptionally tall ceilings make for a grand, upscale experience. Gourmet kitchen with Bosche appliance package & wine cooler. Massive island with bar area and under cabinet lighting. Huge master suite with large walk in his and her closets. Master bath with oversized shower and large soaking tub. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Winsome Road have any available units?
5713 Winsome Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Winsome Road have?
Some of 5713 Winsome Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Winsome Road currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Winsome Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Winsome Road pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Winsome Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5713 Winsome Road offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Winsome Road offers parking.
Does 5713 Winsome Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Winsome Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Winsome Road have a pool?
No, 5713 Winsome Road does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Winsome Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5713 Winsome Road has accessible units.
Does 5713 Winsome Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 Winsome Road has units with dishwashers.

