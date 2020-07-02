5703 Darnell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MI SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st months rent! - 1-1/2 story, 6 br, 3-1/2 bath located in Meyerland subdv, *house did not flood during Harvey*, corner ppty circle drive in front and side, no garage, large living room w/fireplace, built in shelves & wet bar, eat in kitchen w/fridge (not warranted), d/w, built in oven, and electric cooktop, formal living room and dining room off kitchen, laundry room w/sewing area, w/d hook ups, large game room w/bar w/access to pool in back yard, master bedroom w/2 walk in closets, double sinks, separate shower and tub, home also includes additional 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor over gameroom, approx 4749 sqft, built 1968, HISD, pets negotiable, no smoking



