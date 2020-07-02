All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5703 Darnell St

5703 Darnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Darnell Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MI SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st months rent! - 1-1/2 story, 6 br, 3-1/2 bath located in Meyerland subdv, *house did not flood during Harvey*, corner ppty circle drive in front and side, no garage, large living room w/fireplace, built in shelves & wet bar, eat in kitchen w/fridge (not warranted), d/w, built in oven, and electric cooktop, formal living room and dining room off kitchen, laundry room w/sewing area, w/d hook ups, large game room w/bar w/access to pool in back yard, master bedroom w/2 walk in closets, double sinks, separate shower and tub, home also includes additional 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor over gameroom, approx 4749 sqft, built 1968, HISD, pets negotiable, no smoking

(RLNE4469214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Darnell St have any available units?
5703 Darnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5703 Darnell St have?
Some of 5703 Darnell St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Darnell St currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Darnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Darnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Darnell St is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Darnell St offer parking?
No, 5703 Darnell St does not offer parking.
Does 5703 Darnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Darnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Darnell St have a pool?
Yes, 5703 Darnell St has a pool.
Does 5703 Darnell St have accessible units?
No, 5703 Darnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Darnell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Darnell St has units with dishwashers.

