Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Bright, open and updated 2 bedroom condo with fresh interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms and tile on first floor. This unit has full size washer/dryer connections, assigned covered parking and includes refrigerator. It is walking distance to Metro bus stops with close access to 290 and 610. **pets not allowed** **vouchers not accepted**