5650 Allendale Road

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Three bedroom, two bath patio home with many upgrades: new carpet in all the bedrooms, freshly painted, washer & dryer connections, and much more... Large family room with separate dining area. New kitchen backsplash and countertops. Large master bedroom with a double sink master bath and walk-in closet. New Central air and heat system. Nice size front and back porch, fenced backyard, two car garage with additional driveway parking. Located near Patterson Elementray.