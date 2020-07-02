All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5650 Allendale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5650 Allendale Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

5650 Allendale Road

5650 Allendale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meadowbrook - Allendale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5650 Allendale Road, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Three bedroom, two bath patio home with many upgrades: new carpet in all the bedrooms, freshly painted, washer & dryer connections, and much more... Large family room with separate dining area. New kitchen backsplash and countertops. Large master bedroom with a double sink master bath and walk-in closet. New Central air and heat system. Nice size front and back porch, fenced backyard, two car garage with additional driveway parking. Located near Patterson Elementray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Allendale Road have any available units?
5650 Allendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Allendale Road have?
Some of 5650 Allendale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Allendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Allendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Allendale Road pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Allendale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5650 Allendale Road offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Allendale Road offers parking.
Does 5650 Allendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Allendale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Allendale Road have a pool?
No, 5650 Allendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Allendale Road have accessible units?
No, 5650 Allendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Allendale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5650 Allendale Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston