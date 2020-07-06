5627 Park Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

Available 04/27/20 Excellent Huge Living Area for entertaining or family. Kitchen with island bar and granite top combine to open the full left side of the home. Master bedroom is separate in the front with huge walk-in closet. Double Shower in master bath. All other bedrooms in the rear of the home and have 2nd bath adjacent. Fully fenced rear yard with plenty of room. All current finishes with Granite countertops and high quality cabinets and crown molding.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5627-park-village-dr-houston-tx-77048-usa/b9a16080-f81c-491c-9e88-80786feff0e4 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5710137)