All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5627 Park Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5627 Park Village Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:17 AM

5627 Park Village Drive

5627 Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5627 Park Village Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Available 04/27/20 Excellent Huge Living Area for entertaining or family. Kitchen with island bar and granite top combine to open the full left side of the home. Master bedroom is separate in the front with huge walk-in closet. Double Shower in master bath. All other bedrooms in the rear of the home and have 2nd bath adjacent. Fully fenced rear yard with plenty of room. All current finishes with Granite countertops and high quality cabinets and crown molding.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5627-park-village-dr-houston-tx-77048-usa/b9a16080-f81c-491c-9e88-80786feff0e4 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5710137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Park Village Drive have any available units?
5627 Park Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Park Village Drive have?
Some of 5627 Park Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Park Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Park Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Park Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Park Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5627 Park Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Park Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5627 Park Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Park Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Park Village Drive have a pool?
No, 5627 Park Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Park Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 5627 Park Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Park Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5627 Park Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston