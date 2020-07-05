All apartments in Houston
5605 Howell St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:00 AM

5605 Howell St

5605 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Howell Street, Houston, TX 77032
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5605 Howell St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,692
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home is the home for you!!! Open floor plan with plenty of living room space. Lots of storage space in the kitchen and plenty of counter space. Beautiful natural lighting throughout home. Nice open spacious backyard, great for summer cookouts & gatherings. ACT FAST THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG! PRICED TO LEASE FAST!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3766638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Howell St have any available units?
5605 Howell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5605 Howell St currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Howell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Howell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Howell St is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Howell St offer parking?
No, 5605 Howell St does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Howell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Howell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Howell St have a pool?
No, 5605 Howell St does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Howell St have accessible units?
No, 5605 Howell St does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Howell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Howell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Howell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5605 Howell St has units with air conditioning.

