Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5605 Howell St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1425

Security Deposit: $1225

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1,692

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: HEY! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home is the home for you!!! Open floor plan with plenty of living room space. Lots of storage space in the kitchen and plenty of counter space. Beautiful natural lighting throughout home. Nice open spacious backyard, great for summer cookouts & gatherings. ACT FAST THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG! PRICED TO LEASE FAST!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

